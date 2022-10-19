Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

