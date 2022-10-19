Societe Generale Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €45.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €50.50 ($51.53) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.60 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

