SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $12.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $14,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

