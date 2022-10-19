SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $426.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.80 and a 200-day moving average of $443.62.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.