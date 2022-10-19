Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,424 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

SXS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Spectris Stock Performance

SXS opened at GBX 2,887 ($34.88) on Friday. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,612.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,829.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,843.23.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

About Spectris

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

