S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

