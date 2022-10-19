State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 566,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.