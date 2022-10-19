STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $255.00 Average PT from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STE stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.38. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

