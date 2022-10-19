STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.14% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.7 %

EPA:STM opened at €32.81 ($33.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.77. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a one year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.