STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
STMicroelectronics stock opened at €32.81 ($33.47) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.77.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
