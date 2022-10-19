StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

