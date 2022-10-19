StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
