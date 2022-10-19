StockNews.com Upgrades Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

ABR stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

