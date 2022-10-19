Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €96.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Trading Up 0.6 %

SBS stock opened at €79.90 ($81.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Stratec has a 52-week low of €72.70 ($74.18) and a 52-week high of €146.40 ($149.39). The firm has a market cap of $969.16 million and a P/E ratio of 35.67.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.