Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

NYSE:SYK opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

