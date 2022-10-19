Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €13.60 ($13.88) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.67) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Stock Up 0.4 %

SZU stock opened at €12.33 ($12.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.21. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.