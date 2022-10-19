SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.82 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

