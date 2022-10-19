SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.82 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SunPower

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

