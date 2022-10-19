Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

