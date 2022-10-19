Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Surrozen stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

