Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Surrozen Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Surrozen stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

