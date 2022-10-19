SVB Leerink Downgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Market Perform

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

