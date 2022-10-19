Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock opened at €98.18 ($100.18) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.44. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a one year high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

