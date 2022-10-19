T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

TMUS opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.