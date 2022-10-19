T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $175.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.16 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

