TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.92

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

