Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.98

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 705830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $9,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 337.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

