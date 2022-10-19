Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $346.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

