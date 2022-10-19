Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 58 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 118.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $55.60 on Monday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $168.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.