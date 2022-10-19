Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Up 9.7%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. 16,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,113,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Tenable Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

