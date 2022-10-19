Terumo Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Terumo in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. The consensus estimate for Terumo’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. Terumo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.51.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.