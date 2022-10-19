The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 66,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

