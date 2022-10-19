The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

