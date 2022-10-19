The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.70 ($11.94) on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.36.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

