The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

