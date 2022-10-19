The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

