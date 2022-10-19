The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

