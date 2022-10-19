The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.