thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €11.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.87% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 2.5 %

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.16 ($5.27) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.39.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

