TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $47.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,610 shares of company stock worth $4,957,322. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

