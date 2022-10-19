Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

