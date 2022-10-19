Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.