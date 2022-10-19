Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,444 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 462.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 610,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Price Performance

TWTR stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

