UBS Group Initiates Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

