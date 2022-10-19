Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $404.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.27.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

