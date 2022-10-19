Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 7105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Specifically, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.