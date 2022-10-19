United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

