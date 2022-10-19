United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,067. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

