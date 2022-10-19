UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $488.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $423.40 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

