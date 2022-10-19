Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

