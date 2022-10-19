Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

