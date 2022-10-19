US Bancorp DE Buys 34,193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

