US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.