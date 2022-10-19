US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

